Graham D. Reeve Sells 1,730 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $142,050.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,168 shares in the company, valued at $588,564.48. The trade was a 19.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

USPH stock opened at $80.61 on Monday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.18 and a 52-week high of $113.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.51.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.04). U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $180.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is presently 97.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 35,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,229,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on USPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

