Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Director Sigmund Cornelius Buys 5,000 Shares

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) Director Sigmund Cornelius purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,063.00.

Parex Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

PXT stock opened at C$12.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$895.17 million, a PE ratio of 3.49, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.99. Parex Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$11.33 and a one year high of C$24.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Parex Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Parex Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parex Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.21.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in exploration, development, and production of crude oil. The company brings technology utilized in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin to South American basins with large oil-in-place potential. Majority of the company’s properties are focused in Colombia, where it pays a royalty or tax to the government for its operations.

