Atria Investments Inc Acquires Shares of 34,354 First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 34,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,647,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIRR. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,942,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,859,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,881,000 after purchasing an additional 343,844 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,758,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,236,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,397,000.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Price Performance

Shares of AIRR opened at $69.58 on Monday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a one year low of $61.36 and a one year high of $86.95. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.43.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0561 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

