Atria Investments Inc Takes $2.59 Million Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 244,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 558,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,624,000 after purchasing an additional 40,564 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

IWV stock opened at $327.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.72. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $282.38 and a fifty-two week high of $350.23.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

