enCore Energy Corp. (CVE:EU) Director Acquires C$83,079.36 in Stock

enCore Energy Corp. (CVE:EU – Get Free Report) Director William Morris Sheriff purchased 35,000 shares of enCore Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.37 per share, with a total value of C$83,079.36.

William Morris Sheriff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 31st, William Morris Sheriff sold 10,000 shares of enCore Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total transaction of C$49,392.00.

enCore Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of EU opened at C$2.36 on Monday. enCore Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of C$1.80 and a twelve month high of C$6.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$313.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.86.

About enCore Energy

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project that covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also has interests in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property, which consists of 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project that covers 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

