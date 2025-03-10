Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes $1.94 Million Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 128,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AM. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Antero Midstream Stock Up 1.0 %

AM stock opened at $16.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $17.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.46.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 36.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.43%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

