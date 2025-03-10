GSK plc (LON:GSK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,805.83 ($23.34).
GSK has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on GSK from GBX 1,820 ($23.53) to GBX 1,600 ($20.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th.
Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,534 ($19.83) on Wednesday. GSK has a 12 month low of GBX 1,282.50 ($16.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.57). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,407.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of £62.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31.
GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported GBX 23.20 ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. GSK had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 8.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that GSK will post 175.980975 EPS for the current year.
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.
