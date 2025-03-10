Insider Buying: Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Director Purchases 700 Shares of Stock

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) Director Cynthia J. Warner purchased 700 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,823.35. The trade was a 8.69 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Sempra Trading Down 0.6 %
SRE stock opened at $69.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.76. Sempra has a 12 month low of $64.89 and a 12 month high of $95.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.42 and its 200 day moving average is $84.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.
Sempra Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sempra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Sempra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sempra
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in Sempra by 265.2% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.
About Sempra
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sempra
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Institutional Investors Bet $1B on These 4 Stocks—Should You?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- One Must-Buy Stock and One to Avoid as Tariffs Shake the Market
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.