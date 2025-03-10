Banco Santander S.A. Increases Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth about $864,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,691,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,867,000 after purchasing an additional 271,381 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 90,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 262,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,851,000 after purchasing an additional 108,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IR. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.75.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of IR opened at $85.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.48. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.96 and a 1 year high of $106.03.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 11.59%. On average, analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.88%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.