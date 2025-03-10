Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Cut to $535.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $600.00 to $535.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SAIA. Citigroup cut their price objective on Saia from $544.00 to $498.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $456.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $524.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $560.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.39.

Shares of SAIA traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $373.15. 240,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,406. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $461.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $468.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Saia has a twelve month low of $358.90 and a twelve month high of $624.55.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.03). Saia had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Saia will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.74, for a total value of $394,498.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,260,482.46. The trade was a 8.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total value of $3,671,619.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,645 shares in the company, valued at $8,599,114.30. This trade represents a 29.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,493 shares of company stock valued at $4,646,181 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Saia by 3.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Saia by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

