iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Raised by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 673.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,498 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.6% of REDW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $578.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $599.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $589.11. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $496.30 and a 1-year high of $616.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

