Clare Market Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 174,303 iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Clare Market Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 174,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,247,000. iShares Bitcoin Trust comprises about 2.2% of Clare Market Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of IBIT opened at $49.43 on Monday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $61.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.38.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

