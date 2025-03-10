CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stake Reduced by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,464 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $61,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 25.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,068,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,161 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1,655.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 755,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,021,000 after buying an additional 712,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $237,375,000. Amundi raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,382,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,093,000 after buying an additional 408,190 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,630,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,144,000 after buying an additional 275,717 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 17,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.13, for a total value of $7,329,585.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 780,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,194,852.96. This represents a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.14, for a total value of $1,656,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,629,875.72. The trade was a 3.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,315 shares of company stock worth $38,387,254 over the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.10.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $333.50 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $455.59. The firm has a market cap of $82.14 billion, a PE ratio of 653.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $387.07 and a 200-day moving average of $339.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

