Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 21,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 167.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,784,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLR opened at $149.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.64 and its 200-day moving average is $170.15. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.54 and a 12 month high of $198.00. The firm has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. Equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

In related news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $471,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.00.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

