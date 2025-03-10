Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Position Reduced by United Community Bank

United Community Bank reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. United Community Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. TSA Wealth Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

BIV opened at $75.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.13 and a 200-day moving average of $76.15. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $72.95 and a 52-week high of $78.89.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2531 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

