Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 122.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,278 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Rebalance LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 199.9% during the 4th quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 11,471,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646,591 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 8,942,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,993,000 after buying an additional 5,886,366 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% during the fourth quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 8,530,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,636,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666,068 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 213.4% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,165,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 192.5% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,505,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281,591 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $22.18 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $23.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average of $22.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.04.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

