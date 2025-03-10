HM Payson & Co. Buys 375 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 813.8% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $54.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 0.20. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $40.63 and a one year high of $55.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.77.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

