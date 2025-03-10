Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 203,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $45,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of HON stock opened at $214.52 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.75 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on HON shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.38.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

