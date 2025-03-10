Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $488,000 Holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC decreased its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth $24,081,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HLNE shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.14.

Hamilton Lane Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $145.94 on Monday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12-month low of $103.42 and a 12-month high of $203.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.73 and a 200-day moving average of $165.40.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.86 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 36.69%. Hamilton Lane’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.16%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

