iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Position Reduced by Midland Wealth Advisors LLC

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 578,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,881 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up 4.4% of Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $72,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $122.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.85 and a 200 day moving average of $126.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $109.12 and a 12 month high of $136.42.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.