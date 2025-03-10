iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Position Reduced by Midland Wealth Advisors LLC

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 578,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,881 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up 4.4% of Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $72,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $122.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.85 and a 200 day moving average of $126.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $109.12 and a 12 month high of $136.42.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
