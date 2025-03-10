Lowery Thomas LLC Buys 30,109 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Lowery Thomas LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 209.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,109 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 213,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $26.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.15. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.64 and a one year high of $30.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.16.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.