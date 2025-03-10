Argentarii LLC Acquires Shares of 1,141 Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Argentarii LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 244.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLUT. Benchmark boosted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $299.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $301.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. BTIG Research set a $323.00 price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.41.

Flutter Entertainment Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $248.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,127.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $267.23 and a 200 day moving average of $251.64. Flutter Entertainment plc has a fifty-two week low of $174.03 and a fifty-two week high of $299.73.

Flutter Entertainment Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

