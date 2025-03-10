Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC Takes $295,000 Position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,879,000 after buying an additional 970,640 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $6,554,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 308,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 187,033 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 137,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 82,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 171,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 76,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup upgraded Woodside Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WDS opened at $14.43 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $14.34 and a 12-month high of $20.30.

Woodside Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Woodside Energy Group’s payout ratio is 124.39%.

About Woodside Energy Group

(Free Report)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.