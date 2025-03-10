REDW Wealth LLC Sells 15,470 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

REDW Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,470 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 0.8% of REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGSH. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,410,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,121,000 after acquiring an additional 238,717 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,911,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,852,000 after purchasing an additional 65,105 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,440,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,183,000 after purchasing an additional 847,591 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,376,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,289,000 after purchasing an additional 258,370 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $135,320,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGSH stock opened at $58.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.44. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.46 and a 12 month high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1873 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

