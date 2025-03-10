Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Stock Position Increased by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 861.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 80,498 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 280.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 33.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 39.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE ABR opened at $12.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average of $14.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 2.05. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 35.68 and a current ratio of 37.49.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Arbor Realty Trust ( NYSE:ABR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $262.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.92 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.02%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut Arbor Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

