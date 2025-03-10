9,393 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Purchased by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,291.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 83.2% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

VONG opened at $97.52 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $81.08 and a 12 month high of $107.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.1378 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

