Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Has $4.39 Million Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FTXL opened at $81.41 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $78.33 and a 52 week high of $107.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.49 and a 200 day moving average of $89.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.1657 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

