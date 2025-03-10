Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 746 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for 1.1% of Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Novus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. SP Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 11,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $223,255,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL opened at $104.53 on Monday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.38 and its 200-day moving average is $103.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.5863 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

