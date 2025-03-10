Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 1,250 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,803 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hess by 59.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Stock Up 3.1 %

HES stock opened at $147.73 on Monday. Hess Co. has a one year low of $123.79 and a one year high of $163.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.99 and a 200-day moving average of $139.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Hess had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 21.27%. As a group, analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HES. Citigroup upped their price target on Hess from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Hess from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Hess to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $193.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HES

Hess Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.