Tassel Capital Management Inc. Invests $14.77 Million in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Tassel Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 436,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,766,000. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for 13.1% of Tassel Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 76.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,594 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,255,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,761,000 after buying an additional 191,447 shares in the last quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 799,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,025,000 after buying an additional 32,258 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 9,155 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

DUHP stock opened at $34.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.69 and a 200-day moving average of $34.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $29.63 and a 12 month high of $35.83.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.