Objectivity Squared LLC Buys 1,142 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Objectivity Squared LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Objectivity Squared LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $81.33 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.80 and a 1-year high of $84.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.67 and its 200 day moving average is $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Articles

