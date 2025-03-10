Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 32,988 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,000. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 3.2% of Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

DVY stock opened at $134.30 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $115.43 and a one year high of $144.09. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.3164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

