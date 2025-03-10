Personal CFO Solutions LLC Makes New $663,000 Investment in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in LKQ by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 618.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In other LKQ news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 15,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $634,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 336,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,225,233.20. The trade was a 4.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,300 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on LKQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

LKQ Stock Up 1.5 %

LKQ stock opened at $43.38 on Monday. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $35.56 and a 1-year high of $53.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.28.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. LKQ had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 45.80%.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

