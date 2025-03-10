The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,486.90. The trade was a 10.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPB opened at $41.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The Campbell Soup Company has a twelve month low of $36.92 and a twelve month high of $52.81.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Campbell Soup Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.36.

View Our Latest Report on Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.