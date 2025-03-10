Assetmark Inc. Has $2.32 Million Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,875 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,607,817 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $235,224,000 after purchasing an additional 95,190 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 983.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 257,902 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $36,993,000 after purchasing an additional 234,098 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $3,730,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,520 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $213,089,000 after purchasing an additional 36,153 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total value of $122,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,443,198.48. This represents a 3.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $650,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,895,216.10. This represents a 11.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,428,645. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $140.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.21 and a 12 month high of $168.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.21.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 14.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.78.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

