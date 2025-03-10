Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CFO Donnelly Julia Brau Sells 38,596 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 38,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $1,322,684.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,946,493.33. This represents a 14.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Pinterest stock opened at $34.37 on Monday. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.27.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 51.07%. As a group, analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 91.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its position in Pinterest by 401.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 8,261.1% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PINS. Benchmark upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.47.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

