TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 260.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,759,000 after buying an additional 146,115 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth about $6,734,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,079,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 665.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 74,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,716,000 after purchasing an additional 64,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 329,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,654,000 after purchasing an additional 64,360 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TMDX. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $116.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on TransMedics Group from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.70.

TransMedics Group Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $67.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.77 and a beta of 2.12. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $177.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 8.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.19.

TransMedics Group Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

