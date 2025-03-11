1,395,139 Shares in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,395,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,305,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Centerpoint Advisory Group bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $423,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $43.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $41.87 and a 1-year high of $52.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.71.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

