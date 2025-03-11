Top Healthcare Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 8th

Alphabet, UnitedHealth Group, Salesforce, Merck & Co., Inc., and ServiceNow are the five Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are equity shares in companies that operate within the healthcare sector, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and healthcare service providers. These stocks are influenced by regulatory changes, innovation in medical technology, and shifts in public health trends, making them an essential component of many diversified investment portfolios. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.86. 27,359,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,604,490. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.40. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $134.00 and a 12-month high of $207.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH stock traded up $5.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $493.35. 5,431,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,011,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $436.38 and a 12-month high of $630.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $513.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $553.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of CRM traded down $3.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $282.74. 8,245,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,985,041. The company has a market cap of $270.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $212.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $323.68 and its 200-day moving average is $308.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.71. 24,097,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,020,857. The company has a market cap of $239.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.04 and a fifty-two week high of $134.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.03 and its 200-day moving average is $102.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRK

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NOW traded down $16.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $850.54. 2,527,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,930. The company has a market cap of $175.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $637.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,017.44 and its 200-day moving average is $983.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

See Also