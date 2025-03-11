iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Reduced by Parker Investment Management LLC

Parker Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,299 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 10.5% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $67,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $563.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $598.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $589.14. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $496.30 and a twelve month high of $616.22. The company has a market capitalization of $560.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

