Promising Bitcoin Stocks To Watch Today – March 10th

iShares Bitcoin Trust, MARA, and CleanSpark are the three Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks refer to shares in companies that are heavily involved in Bitcoin-related activities, such as mining, trading, or holding Bitcoin on their balance sheets. These stocks provide investors indirect exposure to Bitcoin’s market fluctuations without requiring direct ownership of the cryptocurrency. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of IBIT stock traded down $3.70 on Monday, reaching $45.73. 40,399,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,788,680. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.38. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $61.75.

MARA (MARA)

NASDAQ:MARA traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,065,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,676,049. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 5.95. MARA has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $30.28.

CleanSpark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

NASDAQ CLSK traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.49. 13,738,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,262,522. CleanSpark has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $24.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 77.05 and a beta of 4.20.

