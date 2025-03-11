PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GHY)

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GHY opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $13.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.80.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.