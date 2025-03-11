PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GHY)

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:GHY opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $13.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.80.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile
