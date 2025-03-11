432 Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Acquired by OFI Invest Asset Management

OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in PACCAR by 53.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,434,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,678,000 after buying an additional 4,669,172 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in PACCAR by 47.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,194,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,033,000 after buying an additional 3,296,146 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 49.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,515,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,878,000 after buying an additional 1,164,692 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,186,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in PACCAR by 115.7% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,074,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,047,000 after buying an additional 576,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $110.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.26. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $90.04 and a 1-year high of $125.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 12.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 16.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on PACCAR from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on PACCAR from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PACCAR from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on PACCAR from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.77.

Get Our Latest Report on PACCAR

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total value of $636,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,929.63. This represents a 86.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 25,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.98, for a total value of $2,796,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,129 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,196.42. This trade represents a 10.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,547 shares of company stock valued at $18,261,908. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.