Global View Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Global View Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 641,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,158,000. ProShares Ultra QQQ comprises 24.2% of Global View Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 226.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000.

NYSEARCA QLD opened at $90.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.99. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 52-week low of $75.28 and a 52-week high of $120.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 2.23.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

