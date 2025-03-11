Channing Capital Management LLC Sells 63,623 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Channing Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,834,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,623 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $56,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OSW. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 615,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,166,000 after acquiring an additional 214,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in OneSpaWorld by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,148,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,472,000 after purchasing an additional 61,568 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the third quarter valued at $2,295,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 6.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,414,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,869,000 after purchasing an additional 141,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 32,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 18,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $367,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 170,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,706.80. This trade represents a 9.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

OneSpaWorld Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of OSW opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $23.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.63. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 2.11.

OneSpaWorld Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. OneSpaWorld’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

