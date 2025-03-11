NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Purchased by Briaud Financial Planning Inc

Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its position in shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s holdings in NextDecade were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NextDecade by 350.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NextDecade during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Twin Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NextDecade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in NextDecade during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in NextDecade during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NextDecade Trading Down 4.0 %
NextDecade stock opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.18. NextDecade Co. has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.
NextDecade Profile
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
