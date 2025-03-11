Channing Capital Management LLC Sells 3,599 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Channing Capital Management LLC cut its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,599 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $9,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

Shares of WSC opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.41, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $47.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

WillScot Mobile Mini Dividend Announcement

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $602.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.55 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 24.67%. Research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. WillScot Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WSC shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WillScot Mobile Mini

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Graeme Parkes sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $107,329.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,994.18. This represents a 3.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.