Sowell Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,663 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 416.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4,718.4% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 16,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $25.44 and a 52 week high of $29.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.42.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

