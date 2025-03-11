500 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Bought by Briaud Financial Planning Inc

Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 47,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 12,928 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $554,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 210.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock opened at $69.05 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.46.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

