Briaud Financial Planning Inc Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 35,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,195,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,344.6% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 38,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,562,000 after buying an additional 37,627 shares during the period. Tassel Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,645,000. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Research LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $363.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $403.70 and a 200 day moving average of $391.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $315.24 and a 12-month high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.